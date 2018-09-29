Sarawak records 4.8 mln visitors last year, RM8.59 bln spent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, last year, the state recorded 4,856,888 visitors who spent an estimated total of RM8.59 billion within the state.

Citing statistics from the ministry, sibu resident Charles Siaw reported that the tourism sector had contributed 7.9 per cent of Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017.

“For Sarawak, the tourism industry is an important sector that will continue to drive our economy forward. Besides earning on foreign exchange, the tourism industry provides numerous business and employment opportunities,” he said when officiating at the first Sibu Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2018 at Swan Square here today.

The annual Matta Fair is an event to promote travel packages and travel-related products under one roof and this years edition – Sibu Matta Fair 2018 – started on Sept 28 and ends tomorrow.

“The MATTA Fair, as we all know, is Malaysia’s largest consumers’ travel fair, and having the event in Sibu is a wonderful opportunity for local consumers to enjoy great deals, packages and discounts to domestic and foreign destinations.

“I am certain that the tour and travel agencies have come up with very attractive holiday packages to fulfil the many different requirements of consumers,” Siaw said.

A total of 22 booths comprising nine travel agents and one bank took part in the three-day fair. The travel agents are Sak Soon Travel Agencies Sdn Bhd, Greatown Travel Sdn Bhd, Sibu Travel Agency Sdn Bhd, Truly Travel Mart Tours and Transport Sdn Bhd, Metropolitan Travel Services Sdn Bhd, Sentiasa Travel Service Sdn Bhd, Ming Ming Travel Service Sdn Bhd, Bel-Air Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd and I-Serve Technology and Vacations Sdn Bhd.

Organisations supporting the event are Malaysia Airlines, MASwings, Singapore Tourism Board, Hong Kong Disneyland, Aiman Batang Ai Resort & Retreat, Tanahmas Hotel, Borneo Highlands Resort, Li Huan Hotel, RH Hotel, Royal Caribbean International, Gree Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Swan Square.

Also present at the launching were event organising chairman Ling How Language and MATTA Sarawak Chapter chairperson Dayang Azizah Abang Zaidan.