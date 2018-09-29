S’wak report book slammed with potential RM100 mln suits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The controversial ‘The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Exposé’ book is again under fire as lawyers representing Terrengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah have demanded that its sale and circulation be withdrawn or multiple suits with damages of RM100 million would be filed against relevant parties.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Haaziq Pillay Abdullah, who is acting for the Terengganu Sultanah said to a press conference today that a letter of demand had been served to the book’s author Clare Rewcastle-Brown, the publisher Gerakbudaya Enterprise and printer Vinlin Press Sdn Bhd on Sept 27.

The letter details that they have eight days from the date of service to comply with the request of the books sale and circulation or face they would each face a suit demanding RM100 million in damages.

According tio a report by Malaysiakini, the proceeds of these damages awarded by the court will be donated to charity.

“The sultanah does not want the money, but wants to preserve the reputation of the Terengganu royal household and her position as her royal highness the sultanah,” he told a press conference in Petaling Jaya today.

During the press conference, Haaziq was accompanied by members of his legal team as well as the royal comptroller of the Terengganu Palace, Mohd Azmi Mohamad Daham.