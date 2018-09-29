Sabah 

Three injured in Keningau accident

The pick-up truck that turned upside down on Apin-Apin road in Keningau.

KENINGAU: Three men sustained severe injuries after the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck they were travelling in skidded on the road and ended upside down along Jalan Apin-Apin in Keningau.

State Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said a team was deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 5.58am.

Two of the victims were stucked inside the Mitsubishi Triton while another was thrown out of the vehicle.

All victims were given early medical treatments before they were taken to hospital, he said in a statement.

The victims, all locals and in their early 20s, are reported to be in stable cindition.
The operation ended around 7am.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.