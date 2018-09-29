Three injured in Keningau accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: Three men sustained severe injuries after the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck they were travelling in skidded on the road and ended upside down along Jalan Apin-Apin in Keningau.

State Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said a team was deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 5.58am.

Two of the victims were stucked inside the Mitsubishi Triton while another was thrown out of the vehicle.

All victims were given early medical treatments before they were taken to hospital, he said in a statement.

The victims, all locals and in their early 20s, are reported to be in stable cindition.

The operation ended around 7am.