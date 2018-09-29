World 

US F-35 fighters fly first ever combat mission

In this image obtained from the US Marine Corps, US Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Rey White, an aviation boatswains mate handler with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, launches an F-35B Lightning II from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex. — AFP photo

WASHINGTON: American F-35 stealth fighters have been used in a combat operation for the first time, officials said, marking a major milestone for the most expensive plane in history.

The mission took place against Taliban targets in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, when the F-35s flew from the USS Essex amphibious assault ship.

The planes deployed were the F-35B variant, used by the Marine Corps and capable of taking off from a short runway and landing vertically. The Air Force and Navy have their own models.

“During this mission, the F-35B conducted an air strike in support of ground clearance operations, and the strike was deemed successful by the ground force commander,” US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement. Officials did not say how many planes took part in the operation, but the F-35 flies in pairs or larger groups.

Israel – one of the F-35 programme’s partner nations – said in May that it had used its newly acquired F-35s in combat operations, becoming the first country to do so.

Launched in the early 1990s, the F-35 is considered the most expensive weapons system in US history, with an estimated cost of some US$400 billion and a goal to produce 2,500 aircraft in the coming years.

Once servicing and maintenance costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft’s lifespan through 2070, overall programme costs are expected to rise to US$1.5 trillion.

Proponents tout the F-35’s radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors giving pilots unparalleled access to information.

But the programme has faced numerous delays, cost overruns and setbacks, including a mysterious engine fire in 2014 that led commanders to temporarily ground the planes. So far, the US military has taken delivery of 245 F-35s, most of them to the Air Force. — AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.