Breast cancer survivors receive mastectomy bra, prosthesis

TAWAU: Ten breast cancer survivors here received mastectomy bra and prosthesis in conjunction with Pinktober.

The presentation of breast prosthesis meets Kinabalu Pink Ribbon’s (KPR) objectives in looking after the welfare of patients.

The artificial breast fits inside a bra to replace all or part of a natural breast and can be worn after a mastectomy. It is a special bra with discreet pockets to hold breast prosthesis in the bra cup.

In this difficult situation for many, KPR is there to support women affected by breast cancer with products not only to restore confidence and well being but for luxurious appearance and shaping effect.

Breast prosthesis are available in various shapes, sizes and weights.

KPR Tawau chairlady Christy Fe Salazar thanked Damien Lok of Can-Care Health System for being here last month for the prosthesis and mastectomy bra fitting by their well-trained fitters.

“Since the setting up of KPR Tawau in 2013, we have supported many patients and raised many awareness programs and road tours,” she said.

Christy said she is very grateful to the Tawau community for giving her strong suupport. Besides giving out free breast prosthesis and mastectomy bra to the truly needed ones, KPR also has handed out welfare fund to truly deserving patients.

Recently with the setting up of its activity centre at Taman Cynthia No 2248, Chong Thien Vun Road, Tawau, more other beneficial activities like high tea bonding fellowship for survivors, workshop and awareness talk on breast cancer were held.

Christy urged breast cancer patients and those who have recovered from the disease to join her and hope that more women will participate in the voluntary organization so that their awareness programs and giving support could be efficiently carried out.