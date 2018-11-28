Govt to study whether political parties can hold media company equity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of studying whether there should a limit on the equity of media companies held by politicians and political parties to prevent the publication of biased news and reports.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said this is because reports produced by the media should be transparent and neutral.

“What is important is to differentiate between shareholding and control in such companies. This is something we have to study.

“We need to ensure the reports published are not only neutral but also give the real picture to the people,” he said in a question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question by Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) who wanted to know whether the government intends to limit the equity holding of politicians and political parties in media companies so that their reports are not influenced by their political leaning.

“Yes, the matter is being studied, we will make a decision and informed the Dewan soon,” said Gobind.

In this regard, he stressed that accurate and transparent news reported via printed media or online is important as the people’s thinking is shaped based on the news they read.

Replying to the original question by Tan, on the freedom of the media to check and balance the government, Gobind said the media plays the role of monitoring government institutions against abuse of power or misappropriation as well as encouraging transparent and responsible governance.

He said the media also acts as bridge between the government and the people as an accurate and authorised medium of information supply on government policies.

“Now through social media the people are able to give their quick response on the policies of the government,” he said. – Bernama