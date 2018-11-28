Govt will not compromise on security in Sabah, Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise on the question of security in Sabah and Sarawak although it is on a cost-saving exercise, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said.

Mohd Azis said while the government emphasised on cost-saving measures, the security aspects of the two states which were at risk of being attacked by external parties, would be a priority.

“In principle I agree that we have many requirements in terms of budget for improvement not only for the assets of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) but also the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I understand the need for the government to save, but when it concerns security, we cannot compromise. The Home Ministry is providing justifications and is listing the requirements to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to seek supplementary budget, ” he said in a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) who wanted to know the security planning carried out in Sabah and Sarawak as the two states faced the risk of intrusion by foreign fishermen.

Mohd Azis said he hoped the government would consider and prioritise security in both the states to safeguard the image of the country in the eyes of the world.

“We hope the government will consider security issues in Sabah and Sarawak so that it is further reinforced,” he added

Citing a case of kidnapping in Sabah as an example, he said foreign media reports on the case to the people in China or Europe who were not familiar with Sabah, would link it to Malaysia, and their reports may inevitably give the nation a bad image.

“That is why it is so important for us to strengthen security in the two states, he reiterated.

Mohd Azis said the ministry would be holding discussions with MMEA to find the best mechanisms to overcome the problem of assets in both states. – Bernama