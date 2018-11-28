GPS MP earns brickbats from minister for querying about press coverage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MP’s query if it was a federal government policy to limit press coverage of Sarawak government events had earned her brickbats from a federal cabinet minister.

According to online news portal Malaysiakini, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri made this query when Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo was answering a question on media ownership by politically linked entities in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In responding to Nancy’s query, Gobind reportedly said he had stated his stand on media independence many times before and that there has been press coverage by government-owned media organisations of Sarawak government events.

However, Gobind said the Sarawak government had a clear policy of preventing state government-appointed community leaders from attending events held by Pakatan Harapan lawmakers.

“You come (here) and ask for freedom, but when it comes to us, we are not allowed (to have freedom in Sarawak). This has to stop.

“I know you are a professional. Please go to talk to your Sarawak Chief Minister. Tell him to do the right thing,” an irate Gobind was quoted as saying.

There was a brouhaha over a circular said to come from the state government prohibiting community leaders from attending programmes and events organised by the federal government now controlled by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Opposition leaders in Sarawak were up in arms over the circular. PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen reportedly said that that the directive by the state government was not constitutional.