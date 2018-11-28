Mass production of pineapple in Sabah – Junz

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, Datuk Junz Wong, said pineapple farming will be one of the core farming initiative in Sabah, the product of which will be exported after fulfilling local demand.

However, he said, at this stage, pineapple farming is still in need of a lot of improvement in Sabah, in both production and research on pineapple tissue culture.

Junz revealed that his ministry is ready to engage in a strategic partnership with Arus Primajaya, a Johore-based pineapple research and production company, to mass produce pineapple and to help local farmers here to go big as they already have ready international markets.

“Locally in Sabah, there is still a demand for more pineapples. It will be suitable for the export market once the local demand has been fulfilled,” he said.

The Tanjung Aru assemblyman recently visited Arus Primajaya’s pineapple tissue culture laboratory at Benut in Johor which has been doing pineapple research for the past 15 years and has successfully come up with a good formula to produce consistent MD2 pineapples with proven record of seven generations of consistency.

Junz, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah vice president, said, the visit was really an eye opener and a privilege to be able to learn and understand the entire process of how pineapple seedlings are groomed and nurtured to be ready planting materials at every stage.

“Only people with passion and love for fruits can go through such long period of time experimenting with [their] own pocket money in order to succeed in coming up the right formula,” he added.

He believes the knowledge obtained from Johor would be able to help the pineapple industry in Sabah move towards its mass production goal and to be the largest pineapple supplier after Johor.