Mojigoh urges UPKO president to listen to voices of party members

KOTA KINABALU: United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has been urged to listen to the voices within the party.

Upko Putatan chief Datuk Dr Marcus Makin Mojigoh said that it was imperative for Madius to listen to the voices of party members and their wish for the people of Sabah.

“To be a good leader, one must be tolerant and not attack past leaders,” said Mojigoh who claimed that Madius had become arrogant.

Mojigoh, who used to be UPKO’s treasurer general and former Putatan member of parliament, said that he had resigned from all party posts and held on only to the Putatan division as he wanted to give Madius room to choose his own team.

“I hope I am not given another gag order after this comment, since we are not supposed to say anything to the media,” said Mojigoh, when asked to comment on the departure of Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah from the party.

“Frankly speaking, the party leadership must do some soul searching,” he reiterated.

Mojigoh urged Madius to cease thinking of his own position in the comfort zone and advised him to be wary of unfavourable characters that are surrounding him.

“They are disuniting the members,” he said, adding that Madius appeared to have changed a lot and that many no longer accepted him.

Without going into specifics, Mojigoh urged Madius to clean up the mess created and to champion the Sabah IC, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and not let the people on the ground at the kampung level, the district level and some of people in -inked companies and government agencies to lose their jobs.