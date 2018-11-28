Nurhanim reappointed as PKR S’wak women chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Petra Jaya vice chairperson Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen has been reappointed as PKR Sarawak women chief for the term 2018 to 2021.

“Alhamdulillah and thank you YB Haniza Talha (PKR national women chief). Insya Allah I will carry out the responsibility and trust and to do my best for the party,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

According to Nurhanim, this is her third time being appointed by PKR Sarawak women chief.

She was made PKR Sarawak women chief from 2011 to 2014, and had been entrusted with the responsibility again the next year when fellow comrade Jenny Lawai resigned from the position.

“In 2015 Jenny Lawai was appointed (as PKR Sarawak women chief) but she resigned after less than a year. So I was reappointed,” she said.

On the PKR Sarawak women wing’s election preparation, Nurhanim disclosed that they are eyeing eight seats in the coming Sarawak state election.

“I cannot disclose yet,” she said, when asked to name the eight seats.

Besides Nurhanim’s name, Haniza in a press statement issued today also unveiled the names of PKR women chief nationwide.

“As the new PKR national women chief, I have started the next step forward to lead the women wing to become more progressive and dynamic especially in coming up with a plan for the women wing for the next three years.

“Besides that, I have also taken the initiative to hold a discussion with all the divisional women chiefs and take note a few suggestions for the appointment of positions in the central women wing in line with the provisions in the PKR women wing regulations.”

The list of PKR women chiefs nationwide unveiled by Haniza in her press statement for the term 2018-2021 as as follows:-

Perlis – Gan Ay Ling

Kedah – Suraiya Hashim

Penang – Nur Zarina Zakaria

Perak – Chua Yee Ling

Selangor – Dr Daroyah Alwi

Negeri Sembilan – Azlinah Zamli

Malacca – Ginie Lim Siew Lin

Johor – Rahamizon Abdul Ghani

Wilayah – Idawate Pariman

Pahang – Sitarunisah Ab Kadir

Terengganu – Sharifah Norhayati Syed Omar

Kelantan – Nor Hanazalmah Mat Yusoff

Sabah – Rahimah Majid

Sarawak – Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen

“I hope this appointment will motivate the women wing of PKR to fight and uphold the Malaysia women agenda. Together we make sure the women wing becomes the backbone of the party,” Haniza said.