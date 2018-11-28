Otakyun! 2018 – Trailblazer in Sarawak

KUCHING: As the ninth year for Anime Gathering’s event, Otakyun! (OK!) 2018 still packs a punch with several activities which will be held for the first time in Sarawak.

This year’s OK! showcases the first ever male-gendered Special Guest Cosplayer, Thames Malerose, from Thailand. He will be alongside the stunning Nessarose who is a local from Kuching.

Both of these Special Guest Cosplayers will be at the event on December 1 and 2, 2018 (Saturday and Sunday), from 11am to 6pm for both days, located at the Ecumenical Center, 3rd Mile (behind Maybank).

Working with the likes of Onnies, one of Otakyun’s previous Special Guest Cosplayer in 2014, Thames cosplayed notable characters like Cloud Strife (FFVII) and Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler).

Nessarose made a name for herself in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, Taiwan during her time studying in both cities, frequently appearing as a guest at local events and abroad. She is known for her cosplay as characters Tokisaki Kurumi from the anime series “Date A Live” and D.Va from the video game “Overwatch”.

Another first for this event is having featured guest cosplayers who range from an already established individual as well as a new up and coming name. Yugana Senshi Uon is a household name for cosplayer but Mochii is a rookie who is a force to be reckoned with. Each of them will be holding cosplay workshops and attendees could learn more about the art of cosplay from here.

Together with Thames and Nessarose, Yugana will be part of the judging committee for the yearly Cosplay Competition that OK! organises which is divided into the Solo Cosplay Showcase and Group Cosplay category.

The twist for this year is that Anime Gathering is in partnership with the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) Malaysia and the Cosplay Invitational (CI) which means that the winners for this year’s Group Cosplay category will be representing East Malaysia in the 2019 WCS Malaysia, to be held in Kuala Lumpur. The winners will also get to participate in the CI held at the biggest ACG event in Malaysia, Comic Fiesta (CF).

For Trading Card Game (TCG) players, there will be more action with Buddy Connection as the host. Classic TCG players who actively play Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon will be able to join tournaments for both of these series on both days with each tournament held from 1pm starting with Yu-Gi-Oh on Saturday and Pokemon on Sunday.

What else is new, you might ask? Well, this year, Special Guest Artist Kendylife is teaming up with Sakura Art Malaysia as their Official Brand Ambassador and OK! to bring you a Doodle Art Competition with RM1,600 worth of prizes up for grabs. Online submissions may have already been closed but you are still able to submit your art at OK! 2018 directly to Sakura Art’s booth at the venue on both days.

Aside from Kendylife who will be at the event, Miin makes a return as Special Guest Artist as well and both of them will have a live art demo session during the event.

If all these activities make you feel hungry and tired, fret not as the welcoming Maids of Petit Etoile will be at the Maid Café for your visit. The seven cute and beautiful Maids will be taking your orders and will even have performances daily.

Although the pre-order period for the event’s entry tickets has already ended, there will still be counters selling on-spot entry tickets for RM20 per day. The counters open at 11am so you could still make it inside to catch the activities happening.

So don’t miss out on the many firsts which Otakyun! 2018 has to offer. For more info, check out the Otakyun! 2018 event page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/117445472428084/) or follow Anime Gathering (@AnimeGathering) on Facebook and Instagram.