Sarawak sets sight on increasing cattle population – Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak has set its sight on increasing its cattle population.

In stating this, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Sarawak government has drawn up plans towards this cause.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said this included its Cattle “Pawah” programme where animals would be advanced to selected breeders.

“Then we will give them six years to pay us back, one to one.This programme also applies to goats and buffaloes,” he said today.

Uggah said this after visiting a cattle farm belonging to a livestock entrepreneur Mahmud Mohd Nor in Kampung Sungai Rayu in Matang near here yesterday.

“In addition, we also want to leverage on modern technology like artificial insemination to boost more birth. This option has not been used locally at all,” he said.

Beginning next year, Uggah said his ministry plans to have people trained in the technique who could then work with the Sarawak government on its programme.

“Our ultimate aim is to achieve our own SSL (self sufficiency level). I believe this is the best way to build up on our cattle livestock and to promote its rearing among our farmers.

“When we can have more cattle, we can then bring down the price of fresh beef especially during time of great demand like the Hari Raya Korban. A kilogramme of local fresh beef can cost more than RM20 and a 300- kilogramme cattle can easily cost up to RM6,000 during such time,” he pointed out.

On the “Pawah” system, Uggah said his ministry would reach out to more oil palm plantations and interested individuals.

“And we have many oil palm plantations in the state. Currently the state land development agency Salcra is one of our major recipients with more than 2,000 heads, ” he said.

Uggah said his ministry had bought 640 heads for distribution under the “Pawah” system last year and the same number this year.

“We will buy the same number every year,” he said adding, his ministry would work out on how to ensure the distribution of cattle among the many oil palm plantations in the state.

“We also have a lot of pineapple farms in Kota Samarahan where the wastes which are rich in Vitamin C and other nutrients, can be food source to the cattle,” he said.

On farmer Mahmud, Uggah said his ministry had provided him with 102 heads of cattle on his 24- hectare farm in November last year.

“Haji Mahmud has the potentials to go far but I have suggested for him to apply the artificial insemination on his animals next year,” he said.

Uggah also disclosed that his ministry had also provided 100 heads of dairy goats to an entrepreneur Branca Sidi Munan here to add to his 120 heads now.

“We hope to give him some more as his farm grows and the animal feed is available. Branca and his wife have done similar rearing in New Zealand,” he said.

“Now he is back here and he can be one of the role models of successful livestock entrepreneurs. Those interested need to have the passion.They need to have the knowledge,”he said.

On another matter, Uggah said he would be flying to Limbang tomorrow to check on buffalo rearing activity in the division.

The director of the state Veterinary Service Department Dr Adrian Susin and a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu were among those accompanying Uggah during his visit to Mahmud’s farm yesterday.