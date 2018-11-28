Some people (ab)using religion for own agenda, says Jaujan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Religious bodies and members of the security force are urged to look into the issue of some people (ab)using religion to pursue their own personal agenda.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said that there are individuals who manipulate the issue of religion and introduce new ideals.

He stressed that this was an issue that needed to be addressed swiftly as it has the capacity to undermine the peace and harmony that the people have been enjoying so far.

“Their real motive is not really for the sake of the religion but rather to forward other agendas,” he said.

Jaujan also said that this was a big challenge that require the involvement of religious institutions and the security forces.

“Such issues will confuse not just the Muslim community but also the non-Muslim community,” he said.

Speaking at the workshop on Islam Leadership for district officers and assistant district officers organized by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM), Jaujan, who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister, stressed on the importance of providing people with the relevant understanding on the issue of religion so that they will not be easily manipulated by others.

“We are worried that if there are no explanations given to the grassroots, the people will forget about their responsibilities towards their religion,” he said.

Also present at the event was YADIM Sabah director Samin Ongki.

At the event, Jaujan also spoke of the State Government’s effort to reduce unemployment among the youths of Sabah.

He said the government is trying to bring in investors and to develop the downstream industries in Sabah, citing IKEA and Tan Chong Motors as among those already approached by the government.

He also said that the government had halted the export of logs as the state wanted to develop Sabah’s furniture industry.