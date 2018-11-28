Stigma biggest barrier for seeking mental illness treatment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The stigma surrounding mental illness remains the biggest barrier when it comes to seeking treatment.

Many are still reluctant to reach out for professional help for fear of societal perception, according to Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang psychiatry specialist Dr Chua Sze Hung.

“The most important thing about mental illness is to seek treatment. If you’re not sure, you could always go for assessment.

“But stigma on mental illness is the biggest barrier when it comes to seeking treatment. When asked to, most people would hesitate, fearing what their family or friends would think if they knew they had mental illness.

“Stigma is a real issue. But I think through public talks and forums, we could at least make more people understand what the issue is. With better understanding, there would be less stigma,” he said at the Women and Mental Health seminar by IKRAM Sabah.

Chua also acknowledged that social media is helpful in spreading awareness and destigmatising the condition, although accuracy of information spread must be assured.

Information is disseminated through various media, but it must be correct information, he said.

He added that treatment for mental illness in Kota Kinabalu is currently offered at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang and its community mental health centre Mentari Kota Kinabalu, as well as Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Earlier, IKRAM Malaysia women chief Sallawahiu Mohd Salleh said mental health needs to be prioritised and given as much attention as other conditions as it is projected to be the second largest health problem in Malaysia by 2020.

Mental health does not receive as much attention as physical health issues such as heart conditions and diabetes. She further said mental health needs to be taken seriously as it is affecting many youths.

“According to the latest National Health Morbidity studies, every three out of 10 adults over the age of 16 suffer from mental health problems.

“This means youths are exceptionally susceptible to mental illness, which is troubling as they are the pillars of a nation.

“As Malaysians, this is a worrisome indicator. Efforts in increasing awareness and educating the public should be taken seriously,” she said.

Sallawahiu added that the country is shorthanded on psychiatrists, where the ratio of psychiatrists to patients is one to 100,000 as opposed to what should be one to 10,000.

While the government is urged to resolve the issue, the general public is also urged to take preventive measures before mental health problems progress.