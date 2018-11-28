Sunlight Pharmacy celebrating 18th anniversary with special event day

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sunlight Pharmacy is holding its 18th anniversary celebration from November 1 to 30, with a special event day running on selected dates at all its branches.

During the event day, customers can taste, sample and try some of the extensive range of services that are available in the outlets, including speaking with an experienced pharmacist, glucose and cholesterol screening, body composition analysis, pulse oximetry test, bone density test, eye test, healthy food testing, free massage session, skin and scalp consultation and analysis by experienced beautician.

Pharmacists will take their time to sit down and explain what the public need to know and the most important thing is they will get to know how to really care about themselves.

Besides health checks, Sunlight Pharmacy also offers luxurious prizes with a total value of RM250,000 to reward the customers. Cash voucher of RM5 is awarded to each purchase of RM100 too.

The public is encouraged to join the opening ceremony for the 15th branch of Sunlight Pharmacy in Donggongon on November 29.

Deputy Education and Innovation Jennifer Lasimbang has been inviged to witness and officiate the opening of the outlet and also to participate in one of Sunlight Pharmacy community health improvement projects which aims to increase public awareness of breastfeeding in the community.

Besides participating in health checks and getting rewarded generously, customers joining in the opening ceremony will also be able to enjoy some of the greatest promotions ever offered for the year. The public are encouraged to join in the event which starts from 8am till 4pm.

The success of Sunlight Pharmacy was largely built on appreciating customers by offering the best service.

Sunlight Pharmacy is well-known by the customers for its great hospitality and has built a chain of community-focused pharmacies in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Lahad Datu.

Sunlight Pharmacy is not just about selling drugs, supplements, and healthy foods but also the centre of the business is excellent customer service from its certified pharmacists. It is vital to acknowledge that satisfying a pharmacy customer today is vastly different from satisfying customers a decade ago.

Skin analysis and counseling for facial treatments are available and located at Sunlight Pharmacy Skincare Centre in Jalan Pantai. It will be done by their pharmacists, qualified beautician and experienced skincare personnel.

Premium quality skincare will be prescribed and tailored to suit every individual needs and concerns.

Lifestyle modification counselings are carried out by their pharmacists, nutritionist and experienced pharmacist assistant on lifestyle modification such as healthy eating , nutrition for specific medical conditions and more.

Varieties of medical equipments to meet the needs of public are available. Rental services are also available on selected models of wheelchairs and oxygen concentrator, catering to those who only need to use temporarily.

There is a service centre located in Likas to service faulty equipment as well.

Health test is carried out with minimal fees. The test results will be explained with proper recommendations by pharmacists.

There is also Smoking Cessation Counselling by trained pharmacists and a medipac which is designed to facilitate patients into better adherence and compliance, to be able to take medications correctly and safely.

Pharmacists will help patients to organise their medications into ready and convenient pack via medipac.

It is a real challenge to accommodate one practice to so many different types of customers. However, Sunlight Pharmacy is doing its utmost effort and best to serve them. One of the most important elements in the standard of care is the ability to understand their customers from their point of view. In today standard, customers?involvement is seen as equally important as having the right diagnosis or the right pharmacological intervention.

As community pharmacies become more integrated into healthcare and the role of pharmacists greatly expanded, Sunlight Pharmacy aims to venture more into the community to increase the level of health awareness , thus enable Sabah community to live healthier and happier.

For further enquiry, the public can call Sunlight Donggongon branch at 088-710332, or visit their website www.sunlightpharmacy.com