Zahid among nine called to give statements – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is among nine individuals who have been called by police to give statements over their touching on sensitive religious and racial issues which have gone viral on social media.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said out of the nine, four including Ahmad Zahid had given their statements.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a book on ‘Proof and Prosecution’ and a handbook on criminal investigation involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive agents, here.

On Nov 23, Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said nine individuals comprising political leaders and bloggers would be called soon to give their statements to facilitate the police investigations.

Ahmad Zahid and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy were among nine individuals who were then called by police to give their statements over their remarks on sensitive religious and racial issues viralled on social media.

The seven others were Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president, Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah; Tanah Rata assemblyman, Chiong Yoke Kong; Tras assemblyman, Chow Yu Hui; Gabungan 3 chairman, Ragvinder Singh and its deputy chairman, Amran Ahmad Nor; and bloggers Lau Shan Thean and Muhamad Edi Mohamad Riyas or Edi Rejang. – Bernama