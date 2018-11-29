Flyovers to be ready by Oct 30, 2020 – Lo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The construction of all the four flyovers at Mile 4. Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10 is scheduled to be completed by Oct 30, 2020, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

According to him, all the projects which started last year, are within Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) area and are part of the packages under the Pan Borneo Highway.

“All the four projects, which are worth about RM50 million, are expected to complete on Oct 30 2020 and we are trying our best to complete them on time.

“The construction of the projects is not without difficulties and challenges, but we are trying our best to minimise the inconvenience faced by motorists,” Lo said after visiting the site together with staff of state Public Works Department (JKR), Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU), the contractors and MPP staff today.

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang asemblyman pointed out that the biggest ‘headache’ faced by the contractors was the underground water pipes which could not be closed because the pipes are serving important industries in Samajaya Free Industrial Zone, Demak Laut Industrial Zone and Sejingkat.

“This (underground water pipes) is a major challenge for us, but we are trying our best to widen the road to minimise inconvenience to motorists,” Lo asserted.

He urged the public to bear with the council and the contractors while waiting for the completion of the projects.

According to him, about 84,000 vehicles are using the stretch of road daily.

In noting that there was also traffic congestion in the areas before the construction of the flyovers, Lo said the projects upon completion, would result in proper traffic flow and ease congestion.