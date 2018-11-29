KPA expects 2 pct increase in port performance this year – Chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Kuching Port Authority (KPA) expects to see an increase of about two per cent from last year in its port performance, handling about 8.87 million tonnes of cargo this year.

Chairman of KPA Datuk Awang Bemee Pengiran Ali Basah, who pointed this out today, said the container throughput is expected to increase by 3.4 per cent, about 234,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) by the end of this year.

“2019 will be a more challenging year as the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world will negatively impact global trade.

“But with a substantial allocation of development fund from the state budget, we are confident the state economy will continue to be robust,” he said at the KPA’s year-end appreciation and certificate presentation ceremony 2018 held at the KPA Complex here.

Awang Bemee said KPA had organised three blood donation campaigns this year to fulfill part of its corporate social responsibility.

He added that the authority also took part in the Sarawak-China Business Forum and Exhibition held last August.

To enhance productivity and operation efficiency, he said KPA had provided 16 internal and 67 external training programmes including courses, seminars, talks and workshops throughout the year for all the staff.

Among those present were KPA board members Asem Linkin and Churchill Edward Drem and general manager Robert Lau.