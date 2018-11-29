MCMC acts over false info on temple riots

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is gathering evidence for action against the circulation of false information and that stoking sensitivities over the riots near a Hindu temple in Selangor.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who disclosed this today, warned of stern action against the people who violated the law in circulating on the social media such messages pertaining to the riots near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, near Subang Jaya early Monday and Tuesday.

“The compiled information will be given to me soon so that I can study it in detail,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Gobind advised social media users on Tuesday to keep their emotions in check when making comments on the riots.

He said every citizen of the country has a role to play in ensuring that the issue is addressed in the best way possible and that they should be careful when sharing comments on social media so as to avoid causing undesirable problems.

Meanwhile, Gobind said he will announce this week, at the latest, the appointment of the members of the new board of directors of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

“I was informed that a meeting was held last Monday and the members of the new board of directors have been appointed. I was also informed that a new advisory body has also been appointed.

“I will meet the new officers soon and make the announcement this week, including on the appointment of the director-general and the deputy director-general,” he said. — Bernama