Ministry mulls test runs on petrol subsidy mechanism

Saifuddin (third left) presents certificates of appreciation to Erni Yuzieta Ibrahim KPDNHEP Negeri Sembilan enforcement officer while the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh (second left) looks on. — Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is considering a dry run or test in several states before the implementation of the petrol subsidy mechanism, said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“However, it is still ‘an idea’ and has not been finalised,” he told a news conference after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here yesterday.

Budget 2019 has allocated petrol subsidy for cars with an engine capacity of 1,500cc and below, or motorcycles with an engine capacity of 125cc and below.

The subsidy for RON95 petrol is 30 sen per litre, limited to 100 litres per month for cars, or 40 litres for motorcycles.

At the event, Saifuddin presented certificates of appreciation to 11 ministry enforcement division officers who refused to accept bribes while carrying out their duties.

“The will and strength of the 11 officers in rejecting corruption reflects their high integrity,” he said. — Bernama

