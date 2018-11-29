Nation 

No official confirmation on reported wedding of king – Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has no official confirmation on the wedding of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V reported on social media.

“I don’t know. I don’t have any official confirmation, so I can’t say anything,” he said when asked about the reported wedding.

Dr Mahathir was approached at the Parliament lobby after he had given a statement in the Dewan Rakyat on the recent riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, in Selangor. – Bernama

