No official confirmation on reported wedding of king – Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has no official confirmation on the wedding of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V reported on social media.

“I don’t know. I don’t have any official confirmation, so I can’t say anything,” he said when asked about the reported wedding.

Dr Mahathir was approached at the Parliament lobby after he had given a statement in the Dewan Rakyat on the recent riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, in Selangor. – Bernama