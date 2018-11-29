Speaker rejects motion to debate temple riot incident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The emergency motions submitted by MPs on both sides of the divide to debate the riot incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya, in Parliament today, have been rejected.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Md Yusof announced this when answering a question from Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (BN-Beluran) on whether the Opposition’s proposal was rejected and the same motion put forward by Government MPs was accepted.

“No. They have also been informed. Both proposals are rejected,” said Mohd Ariff.

On Tuesday, MPs from both sides submitted separate motions over the matter to Mohd Ariff.

Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Pantai Dalam) submitted the motion on behalf of Government lawmakers and Independents, while Kiandee represented the Opposition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued statements under Standing Order 14(i) to explain the issue in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, when met at the Parliament lobby, said he agreed with the Speaker’s decision.

He said among the reasons the motion was rejected was because the incident was still being investigated by the police. – Bernama