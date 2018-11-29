Upgrading work to solve traffic jams in Kota Samarahan to start next year – Masing

KUCHING: The long-awaited upgrading work to solve the traffic jams in Kota Samarahan will start next year.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said construction will commence after a Samarahan Expressway traffic study is carried out by Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in January.

He explained the traffic study is needed to determine whether to convert all the five roundabouts there into signalled interchanges (with traffic lights) or to build a shallow underpass similar to the one at Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali bin Abang Akip Interchange in Matang.

The five roundabouts are Setia Raja – Samarahan, Stutong – Samarahan (Giant), ILP / LKIM Interchange, Sarawak Heart Centre – Samarahan Interchange and Unimas – Samarahan Interchange.

Also involved in this proposed upgrading is the two-kilometre road from Stutong to the Setia Raja – Samarahan roundabout, where the road and the bridge will be upgraded into dual-carriageway or four lanes.

The estimated cost of this upgrading is RM110 million and construction is expected to be completed within one or two years, but the cost and duration of construction will be slightly more if a shallow underpass is to be built.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said the government especially his ministry needs to move in now and alleviate the traffic gridlock in this area for the next five to 10 years.

“The upgrading work will start immediately after the completion of the study. We cannot do traffic study in these two months (November and December) for simple reason, this is now school holiday period and it does not reflect the actual movement along this area. Traffic study will be carried out in January for two to three months when school session starts again.

“This matter of traffic congestion at the Samarahan Expressway is brought up every DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting by GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and opposition. My Ministry and I are very concerned about this, and I am sure the Chief Minister is very concerned of the need to reduce traffic congestion in this area.

“It will cost us money, but we have to do it. There is no choice, since more and more people are having cars now. We are victims of success, that’s how I look it. So we have to manage it now or otherwise we have a big problem in the future,” he told reporters here after a briefing by JKR Sarawak.

The briefing was conducted by JKR Sarawak deputy director (infrastructure) Chai Tse Jin and assistant director of roads Chew Chee Yau. Also present was permanent secretary of Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Datu Safri Zainuddin.

Masing also said the Ministry is exploring a long term solution which is to build another bridge over Sungai Sarawak, from the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) fishery complex at Tanjong Bako which is in Samarahan.

He pointed out there are two options for the bridge, either to the Bintawa Industrial Estate which is near Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) or to the Demak Industrial Park.

An existing road to the LKIM fishery complex will be proposed to be upgraded, and also proposed is a new road before the Batang Samarahan bridge.

“This long term solution may be will be done in the next five to seven years. This is to speed up the traffic movement. As you know many people are living in this side (of Samarahan) for obvious reason due to the cost (of houses) is cheaper. And every day they commute all the way to get to their workplace here (in this side of Kuching),” he said.

To a question, Masing said the materialisation of light rail transit (LRT) connecting Kuching city to Kota Samarahan will come later after the road upgrading.

“We get this (road upgrading) done first, LRT comes in later,” he said, adding he could not talk more on the LRT since it was not under his purview.