21 Vietnamese fishermen admit to illegal fishing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-one Vietnamese fishermen were charged at the Sessions Court here yesterday with illegal fishing and using illegal vessels for fishing in Malaysian waters.

All of the fishermen pleaded guilty as charged before Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus. The judge then fixed December 14 and 15 this year for presentation of the facts of the case and for sentencing.

The Vietnamese fishermen were arrested while fishing in Malaysian waters without any valid permit.

Some of the Vietnamese fishermen were charged with illegal fishing, which is an offence under Section 15 (1) of the Fisheries Act 1985 (Act 317) and punishable under Section 25 (a)/34 of the same Act. The indictment provides for a maximum fine of RM1 million for the vessel skipper, and RM100,000 for each crew of the vessel, upon conviction.

The other Vietnamese fishermen were charged with using vessels that are registered under different vessels’ registration number, which is an offence under Section 14 (3)(b) of the Fisheries Act and punishable under Section 25(a) of the same Act.

Another 36 Vietnamese fishermen, who denied committing a similar charge, will get their trial hearing on February 11-12 and March 27-28 next year.

Meanwhile, all of the Vietnamese fishermen were further detained in custody until their hearing dates.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurun Nazifah Muhammad Iyen from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) prosecuted while some of the Vietnamese fishermen were represented by counsels, Hamida Ambo and Dominic Chew.