Advisory panel for Tourism Ministry appointed

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment appointed a five-person advisory panel comprising veterans in the field, the first ministry to do so.

Minister Datuk Christina Liew presented letters of appointment to Datuk Tan Kok Liang, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Wences Anggang, Dr Rahimatsah Amat, Datuk Dr John Payne and Dato Seri Tengku Zainal Adlin Tengku Mahamood.

The five advisors will lend their expertise in tourism, culture, environment, wildlife and Sabah Parks, respectively.

Christina, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the appointment was to ensure continuity of veterans who had held positions either in the ministry or other related sectors so that they could contribute to the state.

“They are very wise and experienced people. We don’t want their talents and expertise to go to waste.

“This appointment is to ensure continuity with what they can do for the state, and I’m very happy they accepted this appointment,” she said.

The panel of non-executives would be tasked with bringing suggestions for improvement to the ministry, as well as rectifying any wrongs.

Christina said the advisors were the ministry’s ‘think tank’ and that it would be able to achieve more with input from them.

“They are rich resources to the ministry. Especially now, as a new government, we need people like them to come forward and assist us. We appreciate them,” she said.

As of yesterday, the panel would be in effect for a period of two years.