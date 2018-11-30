Black shoes, black socks for students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: It will be black shoes and black socks for all students in government and government-aided schools come 2021.

In circular issued today by the Ministry of Education’s director-general Amin Senin to all state education departments, it was detailed that the new policy of black shoes and socks would be enforced in stages from next year before becoming compulsory for all students from 2021 onwards.

During this transitional stage, students will still be allowed to wear the traditional white shoes and socks, and schools have also been instructed not to force students to make the change to black during this period.

According to various new outlets, Amin had said that feedback from parents were generally in favour of the change to black shoes and socks as the traditional white ones had tendency of getting dirty easily.