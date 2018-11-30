CAP 55 plan for RMAF ready — Liew

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The long-term development plan for the Royal Malaysian Air Force known as Capability Development 55 (CAP 55) is ready and will be submitted to the Defence Ministry before being brought to the Cabinet, said Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tiong.

He said the 35-year plan covers procurement of assets and new systems apart from upgrading existing capability and systems to defend the nation.

“It utilises the cost benefit analysis methodology which takes into consideration factors like realistic planning, effectiveness and the nation’s financial situation.

“Apart form these, it also looks into the policy on the shelf-life of aircraft and focuses on reducing aircraft types to tackle the issue of outdatedness and increased cost of maintenance,” he said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian) who wanted to know what measures the ministry was taking in addressing the issue of air assets that were more than 20 years old. — BernamaPolice warning over attempts to undermine unity, peace

KUALA LUMPUR: The police yesterday warned of stern legal action against anyone found to have attempted to undermine the wellbeing and unity of the people and peace in the country.

Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the police have detected the circulation of false news in various forms and platforms on the issue of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, where riots took place early Monday and Tuesday.

She said such false news could have caused extreme annoyance and undermined racial sentiments and sensitivities of the plural society in the country.

“No one should make provocative statements and resort to provocative actions that can cause tension among the people,” she said in a statement.

She also said that the police advise the public not to be easily taken in by provocative news that can cause dissatisfaction and invite the reaction of any quarters which feel challenged by such statements.

Asmawati said the police upheld the freedom of expression but the people must remember that it has its limits and cannot be misused for implicit interests.

The police give the assurance that they will continue to maintain security and public order in the country, she said.

Asmawati said the police wish to reiterate the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the riots at the temple are criminal and not racial or religious in nature.

“It is a criminal act that should not be given any room to undermine solidarity and inter-racial relations in the country,” she said. — Bernama