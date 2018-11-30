Longhouse to get RM14,000 for car park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Rumah Baja Rawing at Nanga Nyikau will receive a RM14,000 minor rural project grant to cement its proposed car park.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who announced the grant during a recent visit, said the car park would be built on a gotong-royong basis.

He also inspected an iron bridge over Sungai Nyikau, which was constructed under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“I draw your attention to have a clear conscience in supporting those elected representatives who have helped you and not those doing nothing but making loud noise,” he said.

“Like empty tins, they tarnish others’ good works. The Sarawak government has helped you and it is only right you support GPS’ (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) elected representatives because they represent the government to assist you, look after your needs and welfare.”

Jamit said since he was elected in 2016, he has tried his very best to serve the constituents of Bukit Goram.

“I’ve received feedback and I know the needs on the ground. As your YB, it is my obligation to help you in times of need. Longhouse dwellers, we need different types of aid from the government,” he said.

He called on the people to support the GPS government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In Parliament, we’ll support good policies and reject those policies unfriendly to Sarawak because as Sarawakians, Sarawak is first. Our priority is to safeguard Sarawak’s autonomy and rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” added Jamit.