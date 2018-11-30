Miri Hospital sees 300 new HIV cases in the last 5 years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Within the last five-year period, Miri Hospital has recorded some 300 new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases.

Consultant Physician of Miri Hospital, Dato Dr Fam Tem Lom gave this statistic when presenting his health talk on HIV/AIDS entitled “Ending Stigma, Isolation & Transmission” in conjunction with World Aids Day at Pustaka Miri today.

In his talk, Dr Fam said to date, around 400 patients have received follow-up treatments at Miri Hospital.

While HIV is a disease that can be sexually transmitted, Dr Fam added that the disease can also be transmitted through blood.

The sharing of infected needles among drug users or the sharing of personal items that come in contact with blood are all potential modes of transmission of the HIV disease.

In this regard, he advised that anyone who has felt that they have been exposed to such a disease should come to the hospital for health check in order to get any necessary treatment.

He said there is no need for patients to be worried as all the information on their health will be kept confidential by the hospital.

According to the statistic, he pointed there were more than 40 million people throughout the world has been infected by HIV disease.

In Malaysia, he said the first HIV case in the country was reported in 1986. And since then, more than a 100,000 HIV cases have been registered in the country.

Earlier, the World Aids Day was officiated by Member of Parliament for Sibuti Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The event was jointly organised by Pustaka Miri, Miri Hospital, Abbvie and National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).