Politics: PH S’wak hails Bersatu’s entry as right and timely

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling described the spreading of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to Sarawak’s shore as the right move and time in the face of the state polls due in two years’ time.

“The entry of Bersatu will undoubtedly compliment and further strengthen the state PH in its quest to take over the state government,” he said.

Ling said PH parties will have to work together and closely as PH Sarawak to ensure electoral success against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The senator said with Bersatu’s presence in the state where various ministerial portfolios in the federal cabinet are held by their representatives will allow for a smoother and more direct assistance to be provided to Sarawak and its people.

“For instance, home ministry under Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which deals with citizenship is closely relevant to Sarawak because many natives and rural folks in the state are still stateless and in a long wait for their applications to be processed.”

Other ministries like rural development, entrepreneurship, youth and sports as well as education are also held by Bersatu’s representatives.

“So it is forseeable that the forming of Bersatu branches here can provide the local leaders another channel to assist and also to give feedbacks to the ministries so that the ministries are able to understand the situation here better and make necessary adjustments to serve the people here more effectively.”

Alan Ling who is also DAP Sarawak secretary suggested that a better mechanisms are needed so that a quicker decision can be made on the citizenship applications and he is confident that the Home Minster who is the Bersatu chairman will be able to formulate a framework of delegation in this aspect so as to resolve the citizenship issue in Sarawak more effectively.

“The issue is close to my heart, and many of them are born here and stay in Sarawak for decades without proper documentation due to various factors, one of it is due to geographical remoteness that had hinder the registration, I hope the new government will resolve this based on humanity within reasonable time frame.”

PH federal government, he said, is committed to the return of autonomous rights of Sarawak and had set up a cabinet committee on Malaysian Agreement 1963 to work along this direction.