Rep hopes Ministry of Works implement proposed road link

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang hopes that the federal Ministry of Works will implement the proposal to link Sg Empit, Jalan Muara Tuang in Samarahan to Stutong Baru.

Lo pointed out that the road project was mentioned by Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian before the 14th general election, and also mentioned by Works Minister Baru Bian after the election.

Lo said the road project, including access road to Kuching Internatoonal Airport which is less than nine kilometres is estimated to cost about RM372 million and is essential to provide alternative route for vehicles coming from 4th, 6th and 7th mile.

“For this particular road project, which was mentioned by Dr Sim before the 14th general election and also mentioned by Baru after the election, the people hope that the project will be implemented.

“The people are keen to know whether this project will continue and I hope that Baru will announce to the public when will the project start,” Lo told reporters yesterday before making a site visit to the four flyover projects at 4th, 6th, 7th and 10th mile of the Kuching-Serian road.

Accompanying him for the visit were senior staff from the state Public Works Department (JKR), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU) and contractors for the flyover projects.

Lo pointed out that the road project should not face similar fate like the RM250 million flood mitigation projects which was anmounced by then Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, which was than scrapped by the new Pakatan Harapan federal government.

“I fear that new road projects in Sarawak, including this particular road project will not be implemented, which I hope will not happen.

“This is because of considering the fact that Sarawak contributes 30 per cent of the oil revenue and RM15 billion is siphoned from the state every year, hence it is illogical for the projects to be scrapped,” Lo, who is MPP chairman stressed.

In view of the significant contribution from the state towards the nation’s coffer, Lo pointed out that it was grossly unfair for the federal government not to continue with the projects in the state.

Lo also said that the announcement by Baru saying that there would be a limited allocation for protocol road for next year was a great disappointment indicating gross unfairness on the part of the federal government.