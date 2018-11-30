Sabah PKR chief not aware of moves to replace her

KOTA KINABALU: State PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew has denied knowledge of moves to oust her.

“What did I do?” she asked and laughed off the question of whether she had the desire to hold on or was willing to let go of the Sabah PKR chief post.

She stated this in response to questions on efforts to replace her as the incumbent Sabah PKR chief.

“Actually, I wish I could but I cannot because in the first place, me and my leadership in the political bureau in Sabah do not know anything,” she told the press after officiating at the community-based tourism roadshow at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall here yesterday.

“So I consider it hearsay. When I know for sure, I will comment but now, I have nothing to say. I tell you what, from the general election in May, (and) right after the general election, we were busy with our work and then we have party elections that lasted three months.”

Christina, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said she had discussed the matter with the Sabah PKR party secretary, deputy and vice president but found they were not in the know about the issue as well.

“Confident or not it is not up to me, you know. The appointment is from the president of the party,” she told the press when asked whether she was confident about being re-elected as Sabah PKR chief.

“Remember when I was challenged, I told you that it is a democratic process. It’s okay,” added Christina.

She assured the press that should a meeting with the Sabah PKR divisions be called, it would not be on the matter of being replaced.

“If I call a meeting it will not be on this issue. It will be on how do we move forward because all kinds of elections are over. So we are thinking about how to move forward to do, to build up the nation,” she said.

“How we can contribute, work to build up Sabah. To work with people, help the people. Going to the community to help. That’ll be the topic that we will be focusing on, not on who will be the chief,” she concluded.