State govt approves R729 mln for Telang Usan development

MIRI: The state government has approved 16 new projects, worth RM729 million, for Telang Usan constituency next year.

In revealing this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the projects to be implemented under the Highland Development Agency (HDA) included eight road and eight water supply projects, with the projects costing RM649 million and RM80 million respectively.

The road projects will include upgrading existing access road to R1 standard (from Long Lama Town to Sub District Long Bedian) including improvement of existing spur roads leading to Kampung Uma Akeh, Kampung Sungai 2, Kampung Long Bemang, Long Watt, Long Tujang, Long Buang and Long Atip. All this is estimated to cost RM300 million.

Additionally, there is also the RM50 million improvement of existing access road to Daleh Long Pelutan @ Long Miri Road including construction of five steel bridges, improvement of existing internal road, drainage, parking spaces and reshaping landscape of Long Lama Town (RM4 million), and improvement of existing access road from Lapok to Ulu Tinjar up to Long Aton, including feeder road to Long Aya, Apau Gun, Long Sobeng and Long Dunin (RM200 million).

The other road projects are improvements of internal road and drainage for Long Bedian sub district (RM5 million), improvement of existing main road from RCG Long Lama to Kampung Long Ikang, Long Puak, Long Banyok and Longan Sibong Baram Hilir (RM75 million), construction and completion of steel bridge (single lane) at Kampung Long Kevuk Sungai Layun (RM5 million) and proposed improvement of existing road to Long Laput (laying of gravel) (RM10 million).

Meanwhile, the approved water supply projects will include new water intake and a water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Kampung Daleh Long [email protected] Miri Baram (Package Treatment Plant) costing RM10 million; new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Long Loyang and Long Batan, Tinjar (Package Treatment Plant) (RM10 million); new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Sg Suan to Kampung Long Pillah, Baram (Package Treatment Plant + 8km Pipeline) (RM10 million); and new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Long Bemang (Package Treatment Plant) (RM15 million).

Other projects are new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Long San (Package Treatment Plant) (RM10 million); new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Long Kevok (Package Treatment Plant) (RM10 million); new water intake and water treatment plant, high level tank and water booster station at Long Anap (Package Treatment Plant) (RM10 million); and the improvement of existing water treatment plant at Long Bedian Sub District (RM5 million).

The road projects will involve a total of 316 kilometres of road while as for the water supply project, each of the water supply plant be able to operate at full capacity of 0.2 million litres daily (MLD).

Dennis revealed these in his officiating speech at a ceremony to launch the under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) project at Long Itam in Baram yesterday.

“Starting next year, we will build and upgrade several new and existing roads in the constituency of Telang Usan. We will also implement a number of water supply projects in several longhouses.

“All these projects will be implemented in stages using an allocation of more than RM700 million allocated by the state government for the betterment of infrastructure development in our rural areas,” said Dennis.

Dennis also revealed some other projects will also continue to be implemented in his constituency including electrification projects, erection of telecommunication poles as well as building of various community buildings including multipurpose halls at several longhouses.

“But for now, the biggest project is the Long Lama Bridge project.

“In April next year, we will not have to worry about going down to Miri, or take the time to wait for a ferry starting next April as the bridge will be ready by that month,” he added.