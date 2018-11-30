Strong winds leave residents of Kpg Muhibbah roofless

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Some 20 residents of Kampung Muhibbah in Kuala Baram have been left with no roofs over their heads when strong winds ripped off their zinc roofing sheets early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said three firefighters from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station led by fire officer Yusop Kumri were deployed to the scene after they were alerted on the incident by Miri District Office personnel via a message on Whatsapp at 9.06am.

“Initial investigation found that roofs of five units of wooden houses had been ripped and blown off.

“Nevertheless, these minor damages can still be fixed,” said Law.

Law revealed that 22 residents, fifteen men and six women, were affected by the incident that occurred in the wee hours today.

Meanwhile, village chief Nordin Yusof who had lodged a report to Miri Resident and District Office (Rando) following the incident said the village had been hit by a storm and strong winds at around 2am this morning.

Also present to assess the damage to the houses were officers from the Welfare Department and various non-governmental organisations.