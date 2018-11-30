Temple riot: Ten more individuals remanded

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PETALING JAYA: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday issued remand orders against ten individuals to assist with investigations into incidents related to the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya here recently.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham issued a three-day remand order against two suspects in their 30s until Dec 1 to investigate the breaking of glass panels at the One City shopping centre.

The case which is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting provides a maximum jail term of five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, a four-day remand order up to Dec 2 was also issued against eight individuals to assist with investigations into the riot incident at the temple.

They will be investigated under Section 435 (treason), Section 148 (rioting), Section 447 (criminal intrusion) of the Penal Code.

To date, 30 individuals including three employees of development firm One City Development Sdn Bhd have been remanded to assist with investigations into rioting incidents that occurred over two days, which also resulted in a fireman getting injured. —Bernama