Terror threat still high

KOTA KINABALU: Threats from terrorism will remain high in Sabah and should not be underestimated by all parties, said National Security Council deputy director general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

This, he said, was due to the geographic position of Sabah with its neighboring countries, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“The position of Sabah is close to southern Philippines and we know most threats are from the area, including the border of Indonesia.

“Cross-border criminals will travel along the east coast, while some entering Sabah as transit point to carry out their criminal activities.

“To protect our country from any unwanted threats, all government agencies and security forces must play their part to protect and to prevent such threat from happening,” he said.

Rodzi said this at the closing ceremony of the Tabletop Exercise (TTX) Jerung Emas 66/2018 at Le Meridien Hotel here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the TTX is important to prepare all agencies in an event of any national threats.

Thirty-three agencies were involved in the exercise to ensure each agency knows their scope and responsibility during a crisis situation, he said.

“TTX exercise will also allow us to monitor all agencies’ preparations and how to improve for the future,” said Rodzi.

Also present were Deputy Director (Gerakan) of Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Bukit Aman, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim, commander of the General Operations Force (PGA) Brigade Sabah, Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Zainuddian Samsu Hadi, Chief Assistant Director of Sabah MKN, Shukry Sanali, Director of Joint Force Front Operations, Captain Muhd Redzuan Talib TLDM and Bukit Aman commander of the Special Operation force Assistant Commissioner M.V. Srikumar Madhavan Nair.