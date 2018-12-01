1Malaysia Clinic shuts down after failing to pay 12 months of rent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 1Malaysia Clinik at Kota Padawan, has been shut down after failing to pay 12 months of rental fees amounting to a total of RM36,000.

According to the premises’ landlord Chang May Chieng, the clinic will be closed starting from today after the deadline to settle on Nov 30 was not met.

She pointed out that the rental fee has not been paid since December last year.

“We have made several attempts to meet the medical officers at the office at Jalan Keretapi, including phone calls.

“But until yesterday (Nov 30), we have not received any payment, where the officers have also informed us that they cannot make any payment,” Chang said.

Chang further said that she was also informed by the officers from Health department that they are still waiting a letter from Land and Survey Department whether it has agreed that the premises be used for the clinic.

According to Chang, the clinic started renting the premises in December 2010.

She said that there also a lapse in the rental payment in the past, but was eventually being paid.

“In the past, there was an outstanding rental fee up to eight months, but the amount was eventually paid,” she stressed.

There are 293 1Malaysia Clinics throughout the country set up under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

In Kuching, 1Malaysia Clinics are found at UTC Kuching, Bintawa, Matang Jaya, Malihah, Pantai Damai, Samarindah and Tabuan, besides the closed one at Kota Padawan.