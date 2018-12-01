An offence to dredge, transfer earth without licence — Dept

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department has reminded the public that it is an offence under Section 32 (A) of the State Land Code (Chapter 81) to dredge and transfer earth materials and rocks without a licence.

A statement issued by the department’s public relations unit said an unlicensed activity in Kuching Division was busted recently following surveillance by the department.

A barge and a crane used to carry out the activities were seized by the department as evidence, and the case is now under investigation.

“We advise anyone who wish to conduct dredging and transferring of earth materials and rocks to refer to the nearest Land and Survey office and seek advice to avoid complications.

“On the other hand, we welcome members of the public to provide us information on any suspicious activity by calling the department at 082-444111, or through the website–www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my,” it said.