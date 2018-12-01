Bintulu picked for Bersatu launch due to strong support – Mukhriz

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The strong support on the ground is one of the main factors why Bintulu was chosen as the venue for the official launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak, says its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

He said unlike other party events which centred in Kuching, the auspicious launching ceremony of the party branch in Bintulu is in recognition of the great support by party members here.

Mukhriz who is Kedah Mentri Besar said this during a visit to Rumah Man Mile 20, Bintulu-Miri Road today.

Also present were Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya and other senior party members.

With the official launch of Bersatu Sarawak by party chairman who is also the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad tonight (last night) at the Bintulu Civic Centre, it would complete the representation of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government in Malaysia together with PKR, DAP and Amanah except for Sabah with its Parti Warisan Sabah considered PH-friendly party.

On his visit to the longhouse, Mukhriz said he was there to represent the PH government adding the purpose of the visits by PH ministers and representatives to several areas in Sarawak was to look into the needs of the locals who were seen as not fully represented by the current state government.

“I’m here as a representative of the new federal government. All letters of request will be collected and later presented to the regional development bodies and other relevant ministries,” he said adding that the visit was beyond party matters as he represented the PH government.

Sarawak being the largest state in Malaysia, Mukhriz said there is a crucial need to have a strong cohesion and collaboration between the state and federal governments in order to govern the country effectively.

“Without the support of Sarawak, there will be no unity in politics in Malaysia. Some people in Peninsular Malaysia might not understand this fact, but this is our promise,” he said adding that Malaysia was formed by three regions namely peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah and it must be respected.

Mukhriz said there must be a close connection and understanding between the state and federal governments.

“The federal government is giving special attention to the needs of the people in Sarawak and Sabah. As promised by PH, all needs will be given due consideration,” Mukhriz said.