Christmas and Year End Big Promotion at Then Lighting

KUCHING: Then Lighting Enterprise is having a Christmas and Year End Big Promotion in conjunction with its store’s fourth year anniversary for the entire month of December to reward its valued customers.

All table lamps, chandeliers and garden lights will be given a discount up to 50 per cent. While other lighting products such as LED downlights, LED lamps, mirror lamps and spotlights will also be given various discounts as part of the promotion.

All stocks are limited so do hurry down to Then Lighting Enterprise as everything will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Besides selling lighting products, the company also provides other services including electrical wiring, air conditioner maintenance and servicing, air conditioner installation and house renovations.

Then Lighting Enterprise is now currently located at ground floor, sublot 3, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here (right before Shell Station and Aeon Mall Kuching Central).

It is opened from 9am to 7pm daily except on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

For more information, members of the public can contact Then Lighting Enterprise at 082-523160 or 016-8501567.