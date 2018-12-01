Clarel having year-end promotion till Dec 31

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Clarel is having a year-end promotion for its blackcurrant yoghurt powder supplement until Dec 31.

The Melaka-produced supplement which helps to fight freckles, dull skin, dark spots, acne and scars, wrinkles, large pores and uneven skin tone is only RM150 per box of 30 sachets compared to regular retail price of RM179.

To consume, just mix one sachet daily with 150ml of water or take directly before breakfast.

“The supplement contains extracts from grape juice, apricot, mangosteen, apple stem cell, Maqui berry, camu-camu, cranberry, delima, kidney bean, astaxanthin, cartidyss, isolated soy protein, lutein, lycopene, nac l-cysteine, salmon ovary peptide, vitamin and mineral, and vitamin C,” said executive chairman of Bumijaya Kiara Biotech Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Ed Sullaiman Tan Sri Ahmad Johan.

He said apple stem cell slows the aging process and preserves facial skin. Maqui berry is high in antioxidants and helps supplement the nutrients needed for clear and beautiful face. Its vitamin C content and high antioxidant help reduce wrinkles, repair damaged skin cells and brightens skin.

Another active ingrediant – Nac l-cysteine that produces glutathione (master of all antioxidants) – neutralises free radicals that cause skin problems (acne, dull skin, freckles, dry skin, scaly and older looking skin) and repair damaged facial cells caused by free radicals.

Salmon ovary peptide is considered as the best collagen to maintain beauty of facial skin. The peptide stimulates collagen production in the body quickly and effectively and helps skin cells in the face to absorb sufficient water to prevent dry skin and control oil produced in the face. He revealed that the headquarters in Melaka collaborates with UPM to produce Clarel’s products which was inspired by his wife and her friends who wanted to produce affordable and safe beauty supplement which took two years of research and development.

He added the company is currently developing a second product for weight management which is safe and ‘halal’ certified using ingredients that are 90 per cent imported from Japan and UK.

Miss Grand Sarawak 2018 Theresa Seri has been appointed the product ambassador.

Clarel is the main sponsor for Miss Grand Sarawak 2019 and co-sponsor for Go Go Green Run at MBKS tomorrow (Dec 2).

To reach more consumers, the company advertises with EraFm, Hitz FM Sarawak, CatsFM and Big Box Media, DJ Elya and HitzFM, CatsFM Perodua Ranger (Dec 1-8), Malindo Air ATR Aircraft and MalindoMag, and soon on Go Shop Astro and CJW on Ntv 7.

For further information, visit www.clarels.com.my, Facebook page and Instagram ‘Clarel’s’ or call Ed at 019-4744474 or drop by Kuching branch office located at No 23, Jalan Merdeka, Off Jalan Abdul Rahman Yaakub, Riveredge Commercial Centre, Petra Jaya.