Family of six unscathed as fire destroys house

KUCHING: A family comprising four adults and two children escaped without any injury when their house was

gutted by fire early yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 2.40am and rushed its personnel to the scene at Kampung Rembus in Kota Samarahan.

According to a Bomba spokesperson, the fire destroyed about 90 per cent of the house.

“The fire was brought under control at 3am and the operation ended at 5am. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” said the spokesperson.

In another incident, a wooden house in Kampung Beliung Hulu, Sebuyau was destroyed in a fire late Thursday afternoon.

According to information from Bomba, the incident happened around 6pm but did not result in any injury to the family-of-six staying at the house.

The department said the fire was put out by the village’s volunteer firefighting unit with help from villagers around 6.30pm, prior to the arrival of firefighters.