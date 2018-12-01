Jamilah hopes to set up Akademi Tok Nan in Lundu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Datin Patinggi Jamilah Anu hopes to set up Akademi Tok Nan in Lundu District to train future footballers by next year.

She said the proposed academy will be a permanent fixture and not just ‘hangat-hangat tahi ayam’.

“The academy will produce a young football team which will represent the State in Sukma Games.

“It takes time to set up the academy, with discussions with those involved including the Football Association Sarawak.

“I want this academy to be there for a long time,” she said at the Lea Centre sponsorship handover for the Lundu Football League 2018 at her home yesterday.

She added that the academy was in memory of her late husband who was a strong fan of the Ngap Sayot soccer team.

She is also ready to lobby for funds for the academy.

Lundu Football League 2018 which runs for three months until Dec 22 saw the participation of 12 teams from Lundu and Sematan.

This is the second year the tournament is held. The event is organised by Tanjong Datu service centre and Lea Sports Centre Sdn Bhd.

At the event, Jamilah also presented RM5,000 to the Lundu Youth team who will be playing in the finals of the Chief Minister’s Cup 2018 on Dec 9 at the State Stadium here.

Present was Lea Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Raymond Sim.