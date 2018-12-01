JCI Padawan elects Yap Kuok Haw new local president

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Junior Chamber International (JCI) Padawan third annual general meeting recently saw Yap Kuok Haw elected as local president.

In his speech, Yap thanked members for their trust and support, and promised to continue the chapter’s mission of giving back to society.

He called on the new board of directors to work together to promote the chapter and lead members so that JCI Padawan would continue to shine in the coming years.

“JCI Padawan is preparing for the inauguration ceremony of new board of directors. The award giving ceremony will also be held at the same time, mainly to recognise outstanding members for their hard work and contribution during the past year.

“JCI Padawan is currently recruiting new members. We welcome outstanding young friends, who are willing to actively train and serve the people to join us,” he said in a press release yesterday.

JCI is an international organisation dedicated to young professionals and entrepreneurs, and the only youth alliance institution of the United Nations.

Those aged 18 to 40 who are interested to take part in various kinds of training to upgrade themselves, join a social service, meet people of different cultures and nationalities, or want to expand their personal business network can call, WhatsApp or WeChat secretary-general Vernie (016-5890696) or William Bong (012-8889987).