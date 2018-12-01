KKM notified of 1Malaysia Clinic closure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Health Ministry (KKM) have been notified of the closure of the 1Malaysia Clinic at Kota Padawan and is currently investigating the reason behind its late rental payments.

An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Borneo Post Online that the Minister has been updated on the information and that Health Department Sarawak are still compiling the report.

Meanwhile, director of Health Department of Sarawak, Dr Jamilah Hashim when contacted confirmed the case.

“I am preparing the report to be submitted to the Minister office,” she said.

The Borneo Post Online today reported that the 1Malaysia Clinic at Kota Padawan, has been shut down after failing to pay 12 months of rental fees amounting to a total of RM36,000.

According to the premises’ landlord Chang May Chieng, the clinic will be closed starting from today after the deadline to settle on Nov 30 was not met.

She pointed out that the rental fee has not been paid since December last year.

“We have made several attempts to meet the medical officers at the office at Jalan Keretapi, including phone calls.

“But until yesterday (Nov 30), we have not received any payment, where the officers have also informed us that they cannot make any payment,” Chang said.

Chang further said that she was also informed by the officers from Health department that they are still waiting a letter from Land and Survey Department whether it has agreed that the premises be used for the clinic.

According to Chang, the clinic started renting the premises in December 2010. She said that there also a lapse in the rental payment in the past, but was eventually paid.

There are 293 1Malaysia Clinics throughout the country set up under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

In Kuching, 1Malaysia Clinics are found at UTC Kuching, Bintawa, Matang Jaya, Malihah, Pantai Damai, Samarindah and Tabuan, besides the closed one at Kota Padawan.