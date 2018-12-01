KTS Customers’ Day gets overwhelming response

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Large crowds thronged the KTS showroom in Workshop Road here yesterday, the first day of a 3-day KTS Customers’ Day.

Among the attractions are the world renowned STIHL products, which include STIHL chainsaws, pressure cleaners and STIHL parts.

SUZUKI products also drew the attention of visitors.

A demonstration of the function of STIHL pressure cleaners was also carried out.

KTS Customers’ Day’ is being held from 8am-1pm daily for the three days.

Also on display and sale are products of Kinetic Food Trading Sdn Bhd and SBFM Industries Sdn Bhd.

Kinetic Food Trading Sdn Bhd’s acting marketing manager Sia Puon Ek, SBFM Industries Sdn Bhd’s administrative manager Kong Sing Teck and Metropolitan Travel Service manager Michael Wong were among staffers to greet the visitors.