Lady golfers raise RM10,300 for palliative care

MIRI: The Miri Golf Club (KGM) Lady Golfers Division’s charity golf tournament on Tuesday raised RM10,300 for the Palliative Care Association of Miri (PCAM).

The tournament, to mark the birthday of captain Marilyn Raja-Wright, involved 31 lady golfers and 17 well-wishers.

The money was presented to PCAM treasurer Richard Wong during a lunch gathering and prize presentation.

Marilyn said she was happy the group could carry on with the charity golf tournament, which began in 2012, and hoped it could assist PCAM to reach out to many more.

PCAM is a non-profit association which provides free services to terminally ill patients and family members regardless of background.

“We are so grateful and thankful for the donation of RM10,300 by the Miri ladies golfers. With this donation, we are motivated to continue to do our volunteering work,’’ said PCAM secretary Sheila Vivien.

She said PCAM relies on public funding to provide free nursing services, loan of medical equipment to the terminally ill — who are mostly cancer patients, training nurses, as well as paying for its daycare centre’s mortgage.

The top seven nett winners for the Lady Captain’s Challenge Trophy were Susan Yee, Muren Wan, Delima Ibrahim, Lee Jong Ran, Candy Sim, An Yong Sook, and Liew Shiew Ling; while the top three gross winners were Lynda Bala, Alice Drewnicki, and Jane Teo.

