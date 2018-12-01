Man found dead after apparent suicide hanging at Taman Cahaya

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A middle age man was found dead in an apparent suicide at his rented house at Taman Cahaya, here on Friday morning.

Limbang District Police Chief, Superintendent, Mohd Bukhori Saffai, said police received information on the incident at 11.25am from the owner of the house after he had found the victim known as Robert, 54 hanging lifeless in the living room.

He said the victim was found in an upright condition hanging from the steel baby cradle near the staircase.

“Medical personnel from the Limbang Hospital who came to the scene in an ambulance confirmed that the victim had died,” he said today.

He said initial investigation showed that the victim was married but has been separated from his wife since six years ago. However, his children frequently visited him.

“Body examinations conducted showed that the victim did not suffer any other injury except for the red marks under his chin due to the nylon string with which he was hanged,” he said.

The body was later sent to the Limbang Hospital for post-mortem. Police classified the case as sudden death.