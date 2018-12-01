Miri integrated sports complex soon a reality

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The dream of youths in Miri to have an integrated sports complex in this resort city will soon become a reality.

In giving this assurance, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry will work out the best possible ways to help realise the dream, including finding a suitable site for the complex and seeking funds for it.

“We will work this out and make sure the dream of youths in Miri to have an integrated sports complex in this city becomes a reality,” said Abdul Karim in his officiating speech at the launching ceremony of Miri Beach Youth Festival at Luak Esplanade here yesterday evening.

“However, we still need to seek for suitable site for the setting up of this complex.

“I will bring this application up for approval and will work with elected representatives here to determine the most suitable area for the purpose of building this sports complex. Do not worry, it will be a reality,” he said.

Abdul Karim emphasised the site should be at least six or seven acres of land, most preferably state land to avoid future complications such as bigger fund for acquiring the site and future maintenance.

“If possible, we hope to get at least 10 acres of land for the purpose of building this integrated sports complex, and since Miri is a city, there is a need to build a really sophisticated complex,” he added.

Present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat and organising chairman Matasan Rohani.

The Miri City Miri Beach Youth Festival organised by Persatuan Belia Miri runs from Nov 29 to Dec 2 at Luak Esplanade aims at producing more competitive and innovative youths through various activities to be held through the four-day event.